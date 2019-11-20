The Sudanese government has agreed to delay Thursday’s peace talks with the armed groups to Dec. 10, after a request from the host country South Sudan.

Sudan’s Higher Peace Council said this in a statement by its spokesperson Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taishi on Tuesday.

South Sudan’s capital Juba had been scheduled to host a new round of peace talks on Thursday between the Sudanese government and the armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions.

“The government has agreed to delay the peace negotiations to Dec. 10 at the request of the mediation,” Al-Taishi said.

On Oct. 14, Juba hosted a round of peace talks between the Sudanese government and the armed groups.

Sudan’s Justice and Equality Movement, the Sudan Liberation Movement /Minni Minnawi faction, and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/northern sector took part in the talks with the government.

(Xinhua/NAN)