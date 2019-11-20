Concerned citizens under the aegis of Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has expressed dismay over the recent demonstration at the headquarters of Department of State Services (DSS) following the continued detention of the convener #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

The group also lamented the “media harassment” of the DSS by renowned lawyer Femi Falana and other civil society activists, describing the protest as an exploitation of Nigerians with a view to blackmailing the security agency.

Spokesperson of the movement Semaaka Solomon Semakaa, who stated this at a counter rally in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the over dramatization of the matter, vilification and demonising of the service as well as the desperate appeal for public sympathy are all unfortunate tactics employed by Falana and his group of foot soldiers.

Semakaa said Falana’s action “is a sabotage of the highest level and does not portray the nobility of the legal profession as well as the true spirit of patriotism.”

Commenting further on his allegations of sabotage against security agencies Semakaa said that “a fortnight ago, the Nigerian Army in order to consolidate on its achievement especially in the North-East and South-East, came up with Operation Positive Identification to ensure that Nigerians are properly identified.

“This is a standard practice done all over the world, but to our greatest surprise, Femi Falana went to court to get an injunction against the Nigerian military.”

Semakaa also stated that investigations by the Save Nigeria Movement revealed that, “Omoloye Sowore, Col. Sambo Dasuki, and El Zakzakky have all chosen to be in DSS custody because of the high standard of facilities as opposed to the conventional correctional facilities in the country.

“Nigerians need to know that the trio has access to functional Gymnasium, telephones, choice of food amongst other; these are luxury facilities that an average law abiding Nigerian lacks.

“We therefore request that Nigerians particularly those who avail themselves as tools for blackmailing the security agencies must desist in the interest of the country.

“The Department of State Services and the Nigerian military authorities must be allowed to do their jobs without hindrance.

“This country’s constitution has no room for referendum or plebiscite; we are one indivisible entity and the DSS is responsible to detecting and forestalling any threat to Internal Security.

“We therefore, in national service, vow to assist the DSS and Army to succeed in this noble task,” Semaaka added. (NAN)