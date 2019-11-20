Nigerian Gospel singer, Osinachi Joseph Kalu, popularly known as Sinach has been delivered of a baby after five years of marriage to Pastor Joe Egbu.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome ,the senior pastor of Christ Embassy made this known while giving her the 2019 song of the year award, “There’s an Overflow” during the just concluded LIMA awards held in Lagos.

Oyakhilome stated, “Thank you for that song, we are all excited with what the Lord has done in your life, of course in the life of many others standing with you here we just love you. And I told them, you just had a baby! so everybody got excited”

Sinach is presently the only female gossip artiste from Nigeria and Africa to globally hit 1 million subscribers on her Youtube Channel.