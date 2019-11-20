Nigerian Singer, Sinach has shown her appreciation to fans and well- wishers for the outpouring of love since the news of her child birth became known this week.

READ ALSO: Sinach welcomes first baby five years after marriage



She made this known on Instagram on Tuesday while she posted a photo with her husband.

Sinach wrote, “Thank you for the outpouring of love!! We love you too”

Recall, Daily Times reported that the senior pastor of Christ Embassy announced the arrival of Sinach’s new baby during the LIMA’s award during the weekend.