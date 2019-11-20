No approach has been made to Rafa Benitez about a possible return to the Premier League this season, according to reports.

Benitez remains focused on making a success of his time in China but expects to manage in England again, possibly as soon as next season.

The Spaniard, who earns £12m a year after tax as manager of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, was linked with West Ham on Tuesday.

The Hammers are without a win in six games and that run has placed intense pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini, with his side sitting 16th in the table, five points above the bottom three.

Benitez left Newcastle back in June to move to China but Dalian Yifang are stuck in the CSL’s mid-table – ninth of 16 teams with three games remaining in their season.

The 59-year-old came close to joining West Ham as manager back in 2015 before he was hired by Real Madrid – that role would last only half a season.

His family remain based in the North West and Benitez was recently quoted as saying he has “unfinished business” in the Premier League.