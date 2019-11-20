The match between Deportivo Garcilaso and rivals Deportivo Llacuabamba ended in a merciless manner as the match officials were attacked by angry players, fans and coaches.

The disgusting scenes were sparked after the ref red-carded a player for a crunching tackle before immediately blowing the final whistle.

One of the assistant referees then has a ball thrown at his head by a pitch invader.

One of the goalkeepers is then filmed sprinting towards the ruck as home fans whose side lost ran towards the centre circle and tried to attack the officials.

But he ended up on the receiving end of a karate kick which sent him crashing to the floor in the shocking finale to the match.

After the clash, Llacuabamba players ended up having to leave the stadium in the back of a lorry normally used to transport horses.

They were also given a police escort as a safety precaution.

They had planned to leave in their normal team bus before it was stoned by angry home fans waiting outside the stadium.

A club official who posted a video of the Llacuabamba players sat in the back of the truck said: “This is the way we’re having to leave the stadium at the police’s recommendation.

“It’s a lorry that’s normally used to transport horses. It’s disgraceful.”

The violence occurred during a return leg match between the two third division sides as part of the Copa Peru, which guarantees its winner promotion.