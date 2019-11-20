Osun Government says it has started the construction of Braille Press Centre for the blind as well as a Development Centre for the deaf in the state.

Mrs Aderonke Abokede, the General Manager, Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) made this known during a news conference in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Abokede said the centres after completion, would be equipped with necessary equipment that would make reading and skills acquisition programme easy for the blind and the deaf.

According to her, the state government was very compassionate about people living with disabilities in the state by providing them with improved standard of living and adequate treatment.

Abokede noted that the agency was established in 2009 with the aim of implementing community and social development projects.

She said the agency had completed 478 gender-sensitive and functional micro projects in different sectors in the state.

She said that the agency had spent more than N3 billion on different projects in the state, with more than N813 million contributed by the state government as counterpart fund and the rest by the World Bank.

Abokede, however, said projects executed by the agency were demand-driven, where the host community would contribute 10 per cent of the funds needed for such projects and the agency would pay the rest.

“The actual implementation is done by the community, while the agency only facilitates funding, supervises and monitors,” Abokede said.

(NAN)