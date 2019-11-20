The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has emerged winner of the “Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative (Promoting Sustainability & Reporting)” and the “Capital Market In-House Team of the Year” awards at 2019 Marketing World Awards and ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards respectively.

The logo of the Nigerian Stock Exchange is pictured in Lagos, Nigeria November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The Exchange emerged winner at the 9th edition of the Marketing World Award held during the weekend in Ghana.

The award is in recognition of the remarkable initiatives implemented by NSE to advance sustainability reporting in Nigeria.

During the event, NSE Head of Corporate Communications department, Olumide Orojimi was also named “Corporate Communications Professional of The Year”.

Similarly, the ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards, on Friday, November 1, 2019, named NSE Legal Services Department the “Capital Market In-House Team of the Year”, for driving several innovative ideas and playing major roles in key projects of The Exchange and the Nigerian capital market at large.

Commenting on the awards, Head, Shared Services Division, NSE, Mr Bola Adeeko stated, “we are most honoured to receive both awards.

“This achievement is a testament to the efficiency of our service offering and commitment to excellence. It is also a testament to our commitment to creating a sustainable future through our CSR activities.

“These awards serve as recognition for the assiduous efforts of our employees to achieve our aspiration to provide investors and businesses with a reliable, efficient and adaptable exchange hub in Africa, to save and to access capital.”

Foremost amongst the CSR initiatives The Exchange was lauded for was the launch of the Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines, which articulates the approach to integrating sustainability into an organisation’s activities alongside indicators that should be considered when providing annual disclosure on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.