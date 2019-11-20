An applicant, Gbenga Olatunda, who allegedly grabbed and made off with a woman’s purse, appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja on Wednesday.

The police charged Olatunda, whose address was not given with unlawful association and public nuisance.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, alleged that the defendant who stole the purse was arrested while hiding in a bush near the National Hospital, Abuja by a surveillance team from Wuye Divisional Headquarters.

He alleged that the defendant belonged a gang of thieves who engage in snatching woman’s hadbags.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 306 and 183 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 25 for hearing.