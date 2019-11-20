Luis Enrique is reportedly in line to take back his role as head coach of the Spanish national team for Euro 2020.

Robert Moreno is due to step down in order to let Luis Enrique back into the job after he’d originally resigned in June due to personal reasons.

According to reports the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have made contact with Luis Enrique over taking charge for next summer’s finals.

The report also states that Luis Enrique may have agreed to return as La Roja boss after discussions and that the RFEF could announce his appointment in the next day or two.

“I would step aside,” Moreno said in September about what he would do if Luis Enrique wanted to come back to lead Spain.