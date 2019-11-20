Pepijn Lijnders is one of Jurgen Klopp’s allies at Liverpool and has praised the way his efforts with the Reds looking good to end their Premier League title wait.

Pepijn Lijnders claims Jurgen Klopp has built the club’s winning culture on a game by game basis.

READ ALSO: Tottenham, Pochettino part ways



The Reds are poised to end a three-decade wait for a top flight title as they sit eight-points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Klopp was hired four years ago to replace Brendan Rodgers and has led drastic changes on and off the pitch.

And Lijnders, who first moved to Anfield in 2014, has nothing but praise for the attitude embedded by Liverpool’s German manager.

“We searched to create a culture of preparation inside our club, a culture of perfection, and we can feel this now in all the people through all the departments of the club,” the Dutchman told the Liverpool FC magazine.

“But we looked at it game by game, not searching for the records. In my opinion, a long number of wins is only possible with a lot of dedication and effort by all the staff, from the ground staff, kit management team, the analysts… everyone involved.

Lijnders had a brief stint in Holland as manager of NEC, but was sacked after less than six months before returning to Anfield in 2018.