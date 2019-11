Rapper Kanye West has revealed that he is collaborating with Dr Dre to release Jesus is King II album.

Kanye West disclosed this on social media with a picture of him and Dr Dre.

He states,”Ye and Dre, Jesus is King Part II coming soon.”

The rapper released the first Jesus is King album few weeks ago, which became a huge success.

Dr Dre is founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.