After the sacking Mauricio Pochettin Tottenham Hotspur management are reported to be in talks with José Mourinho as new manager

Transfer Oracle Fabrizio Romano has already elevated that from a joke to a rumor.

Other rumored candidates for the Tottenham vacancy include the unavailable Julian Nagelsmann or the unemployed Max Allegri, but Mourinho may be more desperate to get himself back into management than the former Juventus boss.

The prospect of Mourinho at Spurs would be equal parts hilarious and scary. But the real question is, would he do better than his former protege Andre Villas-Boas?

Tottenham are considering José Mourinho as new manager, after sacking Pochettino. And José would be open to start a discussion with Spurs. Daniel Levy will decide on next hours. ⚪️ #THFC #Tottenham #Spurs #Pochettino — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2019

▪️ Bookies’ favourite for the Tottenham job

▪️ Mutual interest between the club and Mourinho, per multiple reports



Coming soon? pic.twitter.com/zzW0rnr9PX — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 19, 2019

Jose Mourinho is in advanced talks to become Tottenham's new manager and both parties believe a deal will be concluded by the morning, according to Sky Sports News 😱 pic.twitter.com/39TvdAzw8n — Goal (@goal) November 19, 2019