An Indian Based Health facility, Max Super Speciality Hospital, on Wednesday in Abuja, expressed its readiness to train at least 250 Nigerian medical doctors in various fields within five years.

Speaking at a forum with doctors, Dr Arun Saroha, Department of Neurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, said the aim of the training was to upgrade doctors and healthcare in the country.

Saroha stated that doctors who were interested in the training would sponsor themselves by paying for their tickets and basic accommodation in India.

He said it was a Certificate Course which would make them specialists.

“Today we are here to talk about Neurosurgery and Orthopaedics, the next could be cancer or cardiology. We keep on changing, but for us the ideology or basics are the same.

“We are very comfortable to take about 45 doctors every year in various fields.

“We are doing the same exercise in Kenya, Sudan and Rwanda; in Tanzania, we have started recently and obviously Nigeria is another one.

“We are here to train the people; we are here to tell them what Max Health Care is all about, and what we are doing.

“This is an exercise we will be carrying out continuously for the next five years, and we come here every three months.

“The doctors are some selected representatives of our healthcare sector.”

Dr Adeoye Adetiloye, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon, Gwarinpa General Hospital, described the initiative was a win-win for all.

“When they come (Max Healthcare), some of their partner hospitals’ surgeons are trained; and they also render this care to Nigerians.

“So ultimately, it is the Nigerian patients that are the beneficiaries; while health workers also get trained on some of the new advances in healthcare.’’