The House of Representatives has urged the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to provide infrastructure in the border communities to check migration to other countries.

The house mandated Committees on Special Duties and Appropriations to provide funds in the 2020 budget for the provision of basic facilities in the border communities.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Mohammed Bio (APC-Kwara) at the plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Bio said that Nigeria has many communities that share borders with neighboring countries like Republic of Benin, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

He said that several towns and villages including Chikanda, Sinaguru, Aroguru, Taberu, Boriya, Gure, Yanri, Bukuro, Gbabe and Karonji are some of the border communities in Baruten and Kaiama Local Government Areas of Kwara.

According to him, the proximity of those communities to the Republic of Benin opens doors for National and International business transactions between both sides.

Bio said that despite the commercial importance of those border communities, there are no significant infrastructural facilities .

He said that absence of necessary facilities like pipe borne water, primary health centers or well-equipped primary and secondary schools led to mass movement of Nigerians to the Benin Republic.

According to him, they move for medical attention and quality education which does not portray a good image for the nation.

“If the absence of infrastructural facilities in the border communities are not urgently addressed, the people will continue to suffer deprivation and Nigeria will be the worst for it,” he said.

The house urged the BCDA to employ indigenes of border communities to ensure that they represent the interests of their communities.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabimila forwarded the matter to the relevant committee to ensure compliance.

(NAN)