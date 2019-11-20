Alfons Hoermann, president of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), has given a cautious welcome to private plans promoting a bid to host the 2030 Winter Games.

“Fundamentally, it is pleasing when traditional venues in Germany express an interest in hosting major sporting events and creating the conditions for this,’’ he said on Tuesday.

“But the path to a successful Olympic bid leads through a completely different dimension of requirements.

“On the DOSB side, we will examine the possible concept in due course and assess if it can have a chance of success.’’

On Monday, two individuals revealed an initiative to host the games across Thuringia, Saxony and Bavaria.

They hope to present their idea to the DOSB general assembly on Dec. 7.

The 2022 winter games will be hosted in Beijing and 2026 has been awarded to Milan-Cortina in Italy.