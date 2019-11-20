The police, on Wednesday, arraigned one Mr Livingstone Okpezi in a Karshi Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, over alleged cruelty to his child.

The defendant, who resides at Angwan Sarki Orozo, Abuja, pleaded not guilty to one count of cruelty to a child.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mohammed Lawal, told the court that the complainant, Nwabeke Ginika , who lives in Orozo, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karshi Police Station on Oct. 21.

Lawal alleged that the defendant snatched the baby from the mother with force and threatened to dump the baby at a motherless babies home.

He also alleged that the defendant threatened to cut the baby into two.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 238 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Isa Anas, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Anas adjourned the case until Dec. 16, for hearing.