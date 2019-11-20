A 35-year-old farmer, Olamigoke Fadayomi, on Wednesday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing 20 bunches of palm fruits valued at N30,000.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, was charged on two counts.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 19, at 1:30p.m., at Ugbe Ayadi Camp, Ayeka in Okitipupa.

He said that the defendant stole palm fruits belonging to one Mr Omolere Adetimehin.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

Ogunfuyi said that the surety must have evidence of one year tax payment to the Ondo State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 4 for further hearing.