Lawmakers from Europe’s centre-right and conservative parties on Wednesday, got set to make outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk, the official head of the biggest political group in the European Parliament.

EU lawmakers belonging to the European People’s Party (EPP), an alliance of more than 70 national parties, are gathering in Zagreb to choose the successor to current President Joseph Daul.

Manfred Weber, the EPP parliamentary group leader, is to stay on in his post, and as the major mouthpiece of the group in the EU legislature.

Polish native Tusk, due to step down from his position on December 1, is the only candidate proposed for the EPP presidency.

The EPP holds 182 of the 751 seats in the European Parliament, down from 221 in the last legislative period following May’s EU elections.

ALSO READ Bolivia crisis: Death toll rises as security forces overwhelm protesters near La Paz



The incoming president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, belongs to the bloc.

The vote for the new EPP president is part of a two-day congress with some 2,000 participants from more than 40 countries, with discussions on climate policy and the Western Balkans also on the agenda.

The EPP’s EU lawmakers are also to choose the group’s vice-presidents and treasurer in a vote.

(dpa/NAN)