Ex- BBNaija star, Elozonam has revealed that he is the official brand ambassador for the Rising Female empowerment initiative.

He made this known at his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Elozonam stated, ” Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m proud to announce that I am now the official brand ambassador for the Rising Female @therisingfemale. “

‘The superstar further stated that, the rising female is an empowerment initiative that aims to uplift and inspire the African woman and by extension her children, male or female.



“It’s ironic because no one would expect the face of the project to be a man. But I’m a man who strongly believes in the independence and empowerment of women,” he said.



