Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has assured prospective investors that the state will honour all the agreements made with them.

He pledged the administration’s commitment to continue to provide enabling environment for the investors and their businesses to grow and thrive.

Governor Oyetola stated this while addressing the participants at the opening ceremony of the State of Osun Economic and Investment Summit, held at Aurora Events Centre, Osogbo.

He said, “On our part as government, we have the political will to support and facilitate the success of your investment. Being a modestly-accomplished private sector player myself, before joining the public sector, I know what the issues are and I assure you of The State of Osun Government’s unreserved commitment to seeing your business secure, grow and flourish.”

Oyetola further said the administration will continue to properly harness the potential of the state and deploy them to things capable of driving the socioeconomic, political and infrastructure prospects of the state.

The governor who noted that the state was open to investors told the gathering that Osun remains an investment destination for its educated and enterprising population with more reliable power supply than any other part of Nigeria, proximity to major markets, cultural attractions and business-friendly government.

“For instance, in terms of land administration, the state has put in place a framework for ensuring that investors are able to access land easily and obtain Certificate of Occupancy within 90 days.

“We have also worked very hard to institute appropriate mechanism that would aid your ease of doing business. We are strongly committed to doing, even more, to make your investment efforts a most pleasurable experience.

“Only last year, our state was commended nationally by the National Investment Promotion Commission, having undergone a rigorous certification process and emerged as one of the only few states to succeed.

“I must also, mention that we are a State that faithfully abides with the doctrine of the Rule of Law. I am delighted to mention to you at this Forum that our state has just concluded plans to establish the Osun Investment and Promotion Agency to focus solely on facilitating investments and enabling a most favourable investment climate for all investors, ” Oyetola added.