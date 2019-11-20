Lionel Messi and Edinson Cavani clashed during Argentina’s 2-2 draw with Uruguay with the Paris Saint-Germain striker reportedly offering to fight Barcelona’s messiah.

The flashpoint occurred towards the end the first half of Monday night’s friendly in Israel after Messi was fouled.

Cavani approached Messi after he was brought down and the two players began exchanging words. According to Ole, Cavani offered to fight Messi and the Barcelona forward replied: ‘Whenever you want.’ The pair had to be separated by several players, while Uruguay defender Diego Godin attempted to diffuse the situation by putting his arm around Messi.

Luis Suarez also intervened and spoke with his Barcelona teammate as Messi and Cavani continued their war of words as they walked back to their positions.

According to reports the pair clashed in the tunnel during the half-time break.

Cavani had given Uruguay the lead in the first half but Sergio Aguero pulled Argentina level in the 63rd minute.

Suarez then put Uruguay back in front with an excellent free-kick but Messi scored a penalty in the 90th minute to rescue a draw for Argentina.