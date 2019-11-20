Oluwatosin Omosowon, Abuja

In a bid to transform the lives of young girls and women in Nigeria, Daily Times, Nigeria’s heritage brand, has taken up the initiative to promote Phoebe Boniface, a 9-year-old for her brilliant performance in school’s drama.

Phoebe with her class teachers

Aliu Akoshile, the managing director and the editor-in-chief of Daily Times disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, while reviewing Boniface’s performance with management team of the media house.

Daily Times reports that, Phoebe who attends St Peters school in Potiskum, Yobe state, delivered an exceptional presentation at her school’s speech and prize giving day on 10 August, 2019.

It was captured in a video that went viral on the internet where she spoke extempore on why parents should not impose career choice on their children.

Pheobe, who enacted in a playlet with her fellow students, urged parents to think of the future and desist from choosing a career for their children as it is capable of negatively affecting the children and hunmanity

The playlet also advised parents to give their children the opportunity to follow their hearts when it comes to career choice.

Akoshile, who got to know about the girl in a video said her brilliance deserves to be recognized and hence, the decision by the media house to promote what she has done.

He also said Daily Times will create opportunities for Phoebe to make the presentation to a larger live audience during the 43rd edition of Miss Nigeria coronation organized by Green Girls company, a subsidiary of the Folio/ Media group.

Daily Times reports that the 43rd Miss Nigeria Coronation is set to hold on November 30 at the Eko hotel convention centre, Lagos, by 7PM with the Red Carpet starting by 5PM prompt.

Dr May Ekeada, the managing director of the Green Girls Company, organizer of Miss Nigeria revealed in a statement, that the theme for the coronation is, “Girl and Tech” as it aims to empower women beyond beauty.

Ekeada also said Miss Nigeria is the number one national pageant in Nigeria recognized by the Federal Government and the brand which commenced since 1957 has continued to grow in history and social significance.

The current title holder is Chidinma Aaron, a Business Administration graduate, who represented the South- East in 2018, Daily Times reports.

Meanwhile, the parents and the school authority of the girl have been contacted and are looking forward to this great opportunity.

