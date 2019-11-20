In a bid to transform the lives of young girls and women in Nigeria, Daily Times, Nigeria’s heritage brand, has taken up the initiative to promote Phoebe Boniface, a 9-year-old, for her brilliant performance in her school’s drama.

Aliu Akoshile, managing director and the editor-in-chief of Daily Times, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, while reviewing Boniface’s performance with management team of the media house.

Daily Times reports that Phoebe, who attends St. Peters School in Potiskum, Yobe State, delivered an exceptional presentation at her school’s speech and prize giving day on August 10, 2019.

It was captured in a video that went viral on the internet where she spoke extemporary on why parents should not impose career choice on their children.

Pheobe, who enacted in a playlet with her fellow students, urged parents to think of the future and desist from choosing a career for their children as it is capable of negatively affecting the children and humanity.

The playlet also advised parents to give their children the opportunity to follow their hearts when it comes to career choice.

Akoshile, who got to know about the girl in a video, said her brilliance deserves to be recognised and hence, the decision by the media house to promote what she has done.

He also said Daily Times will create opportunities for Phoebe to make the presentation to a larger live audience during the 43rd edition of Miss Nigeria coronation organised by Green Girls Company, a subsidiary of the Folio Media group.

Daily Times reports that the 43rd Miss Nigeria Coronation is set to hold on November 30 at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos, by 7pm with the Red Carpet starting by 5pm prompt.

Miss Nigeria which commenced in 1957 is aimed at empowering young women with exemplary qualities, while given the opportunity to serve as role models for young women in the country.

The current title holder is Chidinma Aaron, a Business Administration graduate, who represented the South- East in 2018, The Daily Times reports.

Meanwhile, the parents and the school authority of the girl have been contacted and are looking forward to this great opportunity.