Three people were killed Tuesday when Bolivian security services attempted to clear a path for gas tanks to leave the Senkata gas plant near La Paz.

Their deaths take the number of people killed in political unrest to 23 since the October 20 president election, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

READ ALSO : Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash – U.S. military



Protests erupted after reports of electoral irregularities during the election, plunging the country into chaos.

Former President Evo Morales denied any electoral fraud, but he eventually resigned amid pressure and fled to Mexico where he was granted political asylum.

An interim government has taken power and vowed to hold new elections at “the earliest possible time,” but Morales’ supporters have echoed the longtime leader’s claim that he was the victim of a coup and have since taken to the streets, where they’ve faced riot police and the military.