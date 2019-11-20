Access Bank Plc on Tuesday announced the appointed of Mrs. Ajoritsedere Awosika as the new chairman of its board with effective from 2020 as Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga is set to retire soon.

The financial institution in a statement signed by Company Secretary, Mr Sunday Ekwuchi and issued to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), thanked Belo-Olusoga for her many contributions towards the company’s growth.

The statement also noted that there are no issues between Access Bank and the outgoing Chairman.

According to the bank, “Belo-Olusoga has simply completed the 12-year term limit permitted by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Code of Corporate Governance for banks and discount houses.

“Belo-Olusoga has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the board and there are no issues relating to her retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company or the regulatory authorities.”

Awosika, the incoming Chairman, has been an Independent Non-Executive Director at Access Bank since April of 2013.

Since joining the company’s board, she has served on several committees, including her role as the Vice Chairman of the Board Credit and the Finance Committee.

Before joining the bank, she was an accomplished public administrator who served as a Permanent Secretary in three different ministries including; Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and Power.

She currently serves as the Chairman of the board of Chams Plc as well as Josephine Consulting Limited.

She also sits on the board of Capital Express Assurance Limited as a Non-Executive Director. Awosika holds a doctorate degree in Pharmaceutical Technology from the University of Bradford.

She is a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria as well as Fellow of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacy.