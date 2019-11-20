Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government are set to parley on public policy and service delivery frameworks.

The third symbiotic development meeting between the Central government and the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) is billed for Joa, Plateau State on Monday, November 25, 2019 .

Nigeria`s Football administration needs overhauling, says Elegbeleye

According to the Director General of PGF, Dr. Salihu Lukman, the theme for the parley is: Strengthening Public Service Delivery.

He said the parley aimed to facilitate the development of a commonly shared service delivery framework for local governments, effective oversight from States and synergy with the Federal governments that would reposition the local governments for excellent public service delivery to achieve the fundamental goals of local governance.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected be the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion while participants expected include 19 Progressive Governors, Principal Officers of National Assembly and APC Legislators, Ministers of Internal Affairs, Transport, Education, Humanitarian Affairs and Minister of State for Health.

Other participants are EFCC acting chairman, Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBE), Executive Secretary, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) and many other government functionaries invited from the 19 APC controlled states.

Dr. Lukman said the parley will focus on five key areas: Internal Security, Education, Transport, Health and Social Investment.

Accordingly, he said: “The Ministers of Internal Affairs, Transport, Education, State for Health and Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management will make presentations at the parley.

“Some agencies under the above ministries like Primary Health Care Development Agency, Universal Basic Education Commission, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will join the ministers to highlight priority issues to be considered as components of the commonly shared service delivery framework for local governments in all APC states.

“At the end of the FG – PGF Parley, some understanding will emerge on required actions needed to institute commonly shared service delivery framework for local governments, which will influence programmatic relations between Federal Government and APC states in the area of strengthening local governance.

“Some new initiatives that APC states can act upon towards instituting new efficient management models would also emerge for Forum’s further consideration and approval.”