A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Richard Kpodoh, has commended the military and the police for the roles they played in the just-concluded governorship election in Bayelsa State saying they prevented skirmishes that could have led to loss of lives at the poll.

He, however, said the state governor, Seriake Dickson and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri, were criticising the election because security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) frustrated all their plans to compromise the electoral process.

Kpodoh, who spoke in Yenagoa, on Wednesday said for the first time in the history of elections in the state, nobody died at the poll insisting that the police and the military deserved commendations.

Daily Times spots 9-year-old genius girl, for Miss Nigeria Coronation

He called on other candidates that participated in the election to congratulate the APC adding that the people of Bayelsa trooped out to their polling units to vote out the PDP and the administration of Dickson.

He said for the first time the people of Bayelsa were united in rejecting a system that had failed them adding that the jubilation that greeted the victory of the APC was an indication that the outcome of the poll was a true reflection of the people’s wish.

He said: “The election was very free and fair. It was the best election so far that had been held in Bayelsa State. I also thank Bayelsans because they demonstrated their determination to change the present government. You know we have been enslaved for eight years. But thank God we’re free from slavery.

“The kind of jubilation we have witnessed on the streets following the declaration of the APC as the winner of the election has never happened before in Bayelsa.”

Kpodoh commended former President Goodluck Jonathan for playing the role of a leader and statesman throughout the period of the election.

“Jonathan has demonstrated leadership. He knows that the governor doesn’t like him and had never respected him despite everything he did to make him a governor.

“APC won because people were tired of Dickson and his autocracy and he believes he has all the powers. Dickson became power drunk. He had made so much money and he had no regard for anybody.

“People became quiet and waited for the judgement day. Dickson forgot that he was not God. But God on Saturday revealed himself to Dickson when the people rose up to kick against his government,” he said.

Kpodoh chided Diri following his claims that he won the election adding that all the plans by Dickson to make Diri Bayelsa governor through the backdoor failed at the poll.

“I’m saying today that PDP has failed. Both the structures and the human beings inside have failed and the people gave them their verdict on Saturday. They should swallow the bitter pill and move on,” he said.