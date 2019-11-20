Lagos – The Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc have announced Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika as its new Chairman.

Ajoritsedere Awosika

The bank’s Company Secretary, Mr Sunday Ekwochi, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos that Awosika would assume the position of the company’s Board Chairman on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ekwochi said that Awosika’s appointment was apt to lead the board in the next phase of the bank’s transformation into becoming Africa’s Gateway to the World.

According to the statement, Awosika will take over from Mrs Mosun Belo-Olusoga as chairman following the later’s retirement as her 12-year term will elapse in January 2020.

Rigging of Kogi, Bayelsa elections cannot stand, PDP NWC insists



The retirement of Belo-Olusoga, who became the Board Chairman in 2015, was in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Code of Corporate Governance for bankers and Discount Houses.

Awosika joined the board in April 2013 as an Independent Non-Executive Director and has been the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board Credit and Finance Committee and the Board Audit Committee, respectively in addition to membership of other Board Committees.

She is an accomplished administrator with over three decades experience in public sector governance. She was at various times, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministries of Internal Affairs, Science & Technology and Power.

Awosika is a fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacy.

She holds a Doctorate degree in Pharmaceutical Technology from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom.

She is currently the Chairman of Chams Plc and Josephine Consulting Limited and a Non-Executive Director of Capital Express Assurance Ltd.

According to the statement, the board expresses its appreciation to Belo-Olusoga for her contributions to the bank’s transformational growth and wishes Dr (Mrs) Awosika success in her new appointment. (NAN)