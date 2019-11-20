The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has emphasized the need to give the required support to all Nigerian children to enable them fulfil their dreams.

Speaking while addressing the students of Government Day Secondary School, Garki, to commemorate the 2019 international World Children’s Day in Abuja, the UNICEF Country Representative, Mr. Peter Hawkins said that child education must be a top priority of the global political and development agenda.

“Indeed, the Nigerian government must see education as a priority for every child. In doing so, they must invest in it. Increased funding will ensure that the poorest families aren’t forced to pay for their children’s schooling, ensure better equipped schools and adequately trained teachers with sufficient support,” Hawkins said.

UNICEF Representative fielding questions from newsmen



While stressing that Nigerian children are the light, dream and the hope of tomorrow, Hawkins said that education is the only foundation that will give them the desired peaceful and sustainable future.

He further urged the students to take their studies seriously and to the highest level to enable them find their voice and use it for the good of the society.

“When a child is educated they will be given the ability to contribute their quota to the community; when a child is educated, they can avoid situations that can engender them as regards their health and their future as a whole.

‘’I remind you once again today, to take your studies seriously because you are the light, dream and the hope of tomorrow. Every Nigerian child is born with a talent and a future,” he stated.

Students of GSS, Garki, Abuja at an event organised by UNICEF to commemorate the 2019 world children’s day

He added that the 2019 international World Children’s Day edition is unique as it marks 30 years of the convention on the rights of the child.

On his part, a special guest at the event, Cobhams Asuquo, who addressed the students, said that every Nigerian child has the chance and opportunity to re-write all that is wrong with the country.

The International Child Rights Day is commemorated globally every November 20.

The day is observed to raise awareness on the well-being of children, their welfare and health as well as encourage comradeship, and understanding between children.

This year celebration has the theme: ‘’Children of today, our keepers tomorrow.’’