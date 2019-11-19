.Says knowledge key determinant of growth and development of nations

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will continue to improve on education to fast-track the country’s transition to a knowledge-based society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari stated this in Ibadan on Monday at the Foundation Day and Convocation ceremonies of the University of Ibadan.

The president, who is the Visitor to the university, was represented at the event by Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC).

“One of the cardinal objectives of education in any country is nation building, especially in the 21st century where knowledge is the key determinant of growth and development of nations,” the president said.

He enjoined the graduands to explore the enormous knowledge gained from the university to ensure the country’s socio-economic development.

“It is our hope that these graduating students will turn out to be worthy ambassadors of this university wherever they find themselves.

“The various speeches delivered today have highlighted the challenges and limitations of the universities and the nation at large.

“Since the inception of my administration, we have made appreciable contributions to education, and we will not relent in improving education to fast track Nigeria’s transition to a knowledge-based society,” he said.

The president, however, urged labour unions in the universities to be sensitive to the effects of industrial actions on the education sector.

While noting that government was disturbed by the incessant industrial actions, Buhari sought for the understanding of the unions.

“Government is fully aware of the challenges in the university and will continue to do its best to address them,” he said.

In his address, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chancellor of the institution, said emphasis on producing quality graduates must not be limited to learning and entrepreneurship alone.

“The character of our graduates is also of paramount importance. As you are aware, the degrees of this university are awarded based on students having been adjudged to be worthy in character and learning.

“In this wise therefore, I appeal to our students to be circumspect in their conduct; resist every manner of indiscipline, irresponsibility, uncooperative and rude attitudes under the guise of students’ unionism,” he said.

Abubakar further said that the disruption of academic calendar, sometimes beyond reasonable redemption, had become the bane of Nigeria’s academic community.

According to him, it is a situation that has put students and the country’s institutions at a great disadvantage globally.

Also, the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Nde Joshua, in his address, said that the university needed assistance in the area of funding of capital projects.

He appealed to government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the university in the areas of manpower development, ICT overhauling, uplift of infrastructure, equipment procurement and other materials.