Turkish police on Tuesday arrested 101 soldiers for being alleged supporters of the U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen.

They are among the 133 former and currently serving soldiers whose arrest had been ordered by prosecutors.

Turkey accuses Gulen of masterminding the 2016 coup, in which a faction of the military tried and failed to overthrow the government. Gulen denies the charge.

Police launched raids in 45 cities across Turkey to detain the remaining suspects, Anadolu added.

The report cited the suspects’ alleged links to “secret imams,” who the government believes had directed Gulen followers inside the army.

Eighty-two of the 133 are serving soldiers, including colonels and majors.

Tens of thousands of people have been dismissed from public service, particularly in the military in Turkey since the failed putsch.

(dpa/NAN)