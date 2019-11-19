The Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., has said the 18 Local Government Areas (APC) of the state were owing salaries and pension entitlements at the time Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, left office as governor.

Ogie said this during a visit by the team members of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Study Tour Course 42 at Government House, in Benin City.

Representing Governor Godwin Obaseki, he said at the time Oshiomhole left office as governor, the 18 LGAs could also not pay pension, adding that the reasons why the LGAs were indebted was due to the collection of taxes by non-state actors, who deprived the government of revenue.

He noted, “By the time Oshiomhole left office, the 18 LGAs were owing salaries; they could not pay. Pensioners were demonstrating at Ring Road on a daily basis and teachers were not paid too. But as at today, the good news is that the same LGAs that were getting N1.5 million during Oshionmhole tenure now get a minimum of N85 million monthly.

“Out of the 18 LGAs that were owing salaries, 15 have been able to clear these arrears and are paying salaries as and when due. Of course, the thugs will not be happy about this. That is the fightback we are witnessing now. But the Obaseki-led administration needed to fight thuggery to bring sanity to the state.”

He said Governor Godwin Obaseki has continued to demonstrate prudence in handling the state’s resources, paying salaries as and when due, among other laudable feats.

He noted, “When you see people talking of stomach infrastructure, it is a matter of choice. There are governors in the country who cannot pay salaries; but in this state, state workers get salaries every 26 of the month. It is because we have a leader who has decided to work for the benefit of the people.”

He added that the governor is also assisting security outfits in the state to ensure they carry out their duties without much hassles in the state.