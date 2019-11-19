The organised labour in Kogi has congratulated Gov. Yahaya Bello and his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja on their victory in the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state.

The Kogi chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) issued the statement in Lokoja on Tuesday.

The state NLC Chairman, Mr Onuh Edoka and his TUC counterpart, Mr Ranti Ojo, urged Bello and Onoja in the state urged Bello and Onoja to see the renewal of their mandate as an opportunity to work more for the people.

They also called on the governor to prioritise the welfare of civil servants in his second term, assuring him of the continued support and loyalty of the entire workforce.

They, however, urged aggrieved candidates in the election to seek legal redress and refrain from acts capable of breaching the fragile peace in the state.

“The organised labour commiserates with the families that lost their loved ones in the course of this election.

“We urge all relevant agencies connected to elections in Nigeria to do their jobs diligently to put a stop to unwarranted deaths,” the labour said.