The organised labour in Kogi state has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello and his running mate, Chief Edward Onoja on their victory in the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The Kogi chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) issued the statement in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Kogi state NLC Chairman, Mr. Onuh Edoka and his TUC counterpart, Mr. Ranti Ojo respectively, urged Bello and Onoja to see the renewal of their mandate as an opportunity to work more for the people.

They also called on the governor to prioritise the welfare of civil servants in his second term, assuring him of the continued support and loyalty of the entire workforce.

They however, urged aggrieved candidates in the election to seek legal redress and refrain from acts capable of breaching the fragile peace in the state.

Lyon’s victory opens APC’s future inroad in S/South-Amaechi

“The organised labour commiserates with the families that lost their loved ones in the course of this election.

“We urge all relevant agencies connected to elections in Nigeria to do their jobs diligently to put a stop to unwarranted deaths,” the labour said.