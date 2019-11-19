Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state has congratulated the governors-elect of Kogi and Bayelsa states, describing their emergence as an impressive victory.

Bello in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Berje, described the re-election of Bello of Kogi state, as well deserved and a confirmation of his enviable performance in his first tenure at the helm of affairs in the state.

He said the victory also demonstrates the people’s acceptance and confidence in the APC-led government to successfully pilot the affairs of the state and country at large.

According to him, with Bello’s earlier performance as the governor, he is convinced that the governor-elect would continue with the transformation agenda of the state and take it to an enviable level.

“We are sure that you will do what you have said in your campaign and the people of the state have a lot of hope that you will provide them the best dividends of democracy they have ever had.

“Your victory demonstrates how much the people love and trust you. You are here to emancipate them, they are aware of it and they appreciate it,” he said.

While commending the people of Kogi state for the confidence reposed in the party and its candidate, Bello acknowledged the effort of members of the campaign team, who work tirelessly to ensure victory at the polls.

He called on the governor-elect to see his success as a call to service and to extend hands of fellowship to his opponents and work in harmony for the overall progress and development of the state.

Bello also called on Governor-elect, David Lyon of Bayelsa state to use his wealth of experience to develop the state and urged him to be magnanimous in victory by carrying all stakeholders along for the progress of the state.

He commended INEC officials, security agencies and all those that contributed to the orderliness and peaceful conduct of the election.