A 46-year-old man, Sabiu Salisu, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ado Ekiti Magistrates’ court for allegedly stealing goats valued at N45,000.

Salisu and others now at large committed the offence on Nov. 2, 2019, at Ayegunle Ekiti in Ekiti.

READ ALSO: Kano custodial centre nabs suspected female drug trafficker



The accused whose address was not provided at the court was facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused and others now at large, stole three goats, each valued at N15,000 and a total value of N45,000.

He said the offences were punishable under Sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol.1 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunmike Aloma, granted the accused bail in the sum of N5,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 17 for mention.