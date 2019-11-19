Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, on Tuesday congratulated David Lyon, the Governor-elect of Bayelsa.

Amaechi said the victory was a testimony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administrative transformations.

He lauded the APC-led Federal Government for genuinely working to alleviate poverty and tackle litany of economic challenges confronting the nation, which according to him, is yielding results.

The minister, who is also an APC chieftain in the South-South, described the victory as the beginning of APC’s future glories in the geopolitical zone.

“We thank God and congratulations to all the victors,’’ Amaechi said.

NAN reports that the APC gubernatorial candidate, David Lyon, won in six of the state’s eight local government areas.

He defeated his closest rival, Sen. Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, who captured only two local governments.

The Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, declared Lyon winner, having polled 352,552 votes to defeat Diri, who polled 143,172 votes.

The six local government areas won by the APC are Brass, Nembe, Ogbia, Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor and Yenagoa while the PDP won in the Sagbama and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government areas.