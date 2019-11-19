The Lagos state House of Assembly has directed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to fully enforce relevant environmental laws against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the state.

The House made the resolution following a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade, representing Ikorodu I at plenary.

The House frowned at a situation where Lagosians dump refuse in drainages and road medians, causing flooding and destruction of roads.

Agunbiade said: “We noted the efforts of the state government towards taking the challenges and the campaign against indiscriminate refuse. Funds that could have been channelled to other meaningful sectors had been used to clear refuse in the state.

“We also want to urge Lagos residents to desist from dumping refuse across the state to ensure healthier living in the state. This is because refuse dumping has always been cleared by the state government and private sector participation.

“However, some unscrupulous individuals have continued to dump refuse; so as deterrence, arrest and sanctions should be handed down to offenders.

The combined effect of Sections 115 Part 4 and 126 Part 5 of the environmental law prohibits the dumping of refuse at indiscriminate places.

He said the House therefore, made a resolution to call on Gov. Sanwo-Olu to direct the commissioner in the Ministry of Environment to enforce relevant sections of environmental laws in the state.

Agunbiade said the House resolved that offenders be given community service sentence directed at refuse clearing within the locality of the offence.

Another legislator, Bisi Yusuff, representing Alimosho Constituency I, while supporting the motion, said apart from sentencing offenders, they should be made to wear a uniform while performing the community service.

Yusuff said people would not want to dump waste indiscriminately if offenders were meant to wear uniforms to perform their community service.

Mr. Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency I, noted that despite government efforts, some people have refused to change their attitude towards complying with the relevant environmental laws in the state.

Tobun noted that laws that allow community service should be enforced strictly by the governor, adding that “we know what happened during the Buhari/Idiagbon regime when people were afraid to dump refuse indiscriminately.

Ruling on the motion, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, called on the state governor to direct the Ministry of Environment to ensure efficient enforcement of the relevant environmental laws in the state.

Obasa asked the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni, to write the governor on the resolution of the House on the issue.