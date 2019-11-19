Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the Governors-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa and Kogi states for their resounding victory in the elections that held at the weekend.

While congratulating Mr. David Lyon for his historic victory of defeating his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart after the party had ruled Bayelsa State since the country’s return to democracy in 1999, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the feat as an affirmation of the acceptance of the APC across the country.

“The victory of our party’s candidates in Bayelsa and Kogi is a testimony to the acceptance of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s reforms and APC’s progressive actions,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He thanked all stakeholders who made it possible to unseat a political party that has continuously superintended over Bayelsa for two decades.

Congratulating Governor Yahaya Bello on his re-election for a second term in office, the Lagos Governor admired the resilience of his Kogi State counterpart, saying that the victory is an opportunity to enhance APC’s performance in the State.

He urged Bello to ensure that the voters who trooped out in their large numbers to vote APC continue to benefit from the ‘Next Level’ agenda of the party despite the harassment and intimidation from political opponents.

Sanwo-Olu thanked leaders of the APC for the vision and programmes that have continued to endear the party to Nigerians across the country, maintaining that the people of Bayelsa and Kogi states will witness renewed development as a result of their choice.

He praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for standing firm and voters for performing their duty, despite the pockets of violence that characterised the elections and called on the Governors-elect to be humble and extend a hand of fellowship to their opponents.

Sanwo-Olu urged security agents to fish out those who perpetrated violence during the elections and make them face the law.