Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Dambaba of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sokoto South, has been sworn in by the senate on Tuesday.

Dambaba’s swearing in was sequel to the judgment of Court of Appeal.

The oath of office and allegiance were administered Tuesday on Senator Dambaba by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor during plenary.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had nullified the election of Shehu Abubakar Tambuwal, All Progressives Congress, APC, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to issue certificate of return to his challenger, Senator Ibrahim Dambaba.

Vanguard reports that with the swearing in of Dambaba, the number of All Progressives Congress, APC Senators now stand at 63 while PDP now has 46 Senators. Recall that Senator Dambaba represented Sokoto South in the 8th Senate.