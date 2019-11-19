The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to reopen petrol products supplies to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Depot in Emene, Enugu.

The new Caretaker Committee Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu NNPC Depot Community, Chief Chinedu Anyaso, made the call during the inauguration of the new leadership of the branch in Enugu on Tuesday.

Anyaso also decried deplorable roads in the South-East, adding that the current state of road facilities left untold hardships including insecurity and other challenges to the economy people of the South-East.

“President Muhammadu Buhari administration has constantly reiterated its resolve to create jobs and lift several Nigerians out of poverty and hunger.

“One of the best ways to achieve that goal in the South-East and its environs is to revitalise the Enugu NNPC Depot because it has the potential to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

“Such move will also roll back crimes substantially in the zone and beyond,’’ he said.

The new IPMAN boss however, assured the public of the marketers’ commitment to even and steady supply of petroleum products in the zone and its environs throughout the yuletide at the official price.

Anyaso also hailed Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his intervention during the recent leadership crisis that had rocked the union describing the governor as “a unique leader that is well-gifted in crisis management’’.

He maintained that the governor’s prompt intervention had prevented the situation from running out of hand, and promised that IPMAN, under his watch, would continue to build on the peace and decorum that had been planted by the governor.

He appealed to members and various governments of the seven states under the coverage of Enugu Depot Community to support the new committee to succeed.

“I thank you all for giving us this wonderful opportunity to serve you’’.

“I appreciate our IPMAN National President, Engr. Abdu Fari, and all entire national executives for finding us worthy to occupy these positions.,’’ he said.

Speaking, Chairman of the event and Senior Special Assistant to the National President of IPMAN, Chief Linus Mbakaogu, noted that the successful inauguration of the caretaker committee had sealed the peace that had been established through Gov. Ugwuanyi’s intervention.

Mbakaogu pointed out that all the organs and units of the Enugu NNPC depot community were in agreement with the national leadership of IPMAN on the setting up of the new committee, adding that they were all represented at the inauguration.

Also speaking, Chief Peter Nwosu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on Petroleum, NUPENG and Union Matters, congratulated the new IPMAN leadership and assured him of the full support of the people and government of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the new IPMAN Caretaker Committee came about following the expiration of the Ikechukwu Nwankwo-led executive committee, earlier in August, 2019, which had paved way for theNational President of IPMAN to set up an interim (committee) leadership.

A letter from IPMAN national headquarters, Abuja, which was read out before the inauguration, had directed the new committee to manage affairs of Enugu IPMAN pending the conduct of fresh election.

Among dignitaries that attended the event included the Attah Igala, and Chairman of Kogi State Traditional Rulers Council, Dr Idakwo Michael Ameh, represented by Chief Mau Ismaila Omat, the Oganyi Attah.

(NAN)