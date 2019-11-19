Nigeria’s most prestigious Lady’s Golf Open will tee-off at the golf section of the Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos on Tuesday.

Samuel Emehelu, the competition’s consultant, said in a statement that the four-day event would feature ladies from several countries across the continent.

READ ALSO: Ugandan Irene emerges 2019 Ladies golf tournament winner



Lady Captain of the section, Lola Ajibola, said that the event, to be judged over 36 holes, would feature the best skilled lady golfers in the country.

“This year’s event is jointly supported by Total, First Bank Nigeria, Megamound, The George, Spar, JustFood West Africa, UBA, Zircon Marine, Flour Mills Nigeria, Amni petroleum, MTN and a host of others.

“The event is one of the few events that have the seal of approval of the global golf bodies in the country, which automatically bestows a world ranking point for good performance at the event.

“This year’s entry comes from virtually all major clubs in the country and besides ladies always look forward to our event as an homecoming of sorts,’’ she said.

Ify Onukwuba, the club’s publicity secretary, said that the participation of international players was an evidence of the high levels of competition and reputation of the event.

Meanwhile, Nkoli Mouka, another member of the committee, added that the championship is a stroke play event, and the winner would be the player that returns the best gross score, in the three days of play.

“We are expecting a highly contested championship and beyond, the overall winner of the gross event.

“There is a plethora of rewards for all participants, including nett, longest drive, nearest to the pin, among others,’’ she said.