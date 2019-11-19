Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has mandated his deputy, Mahdi Ali-Gusau to visit and condole familes of the 14 people killed in Sunday’s bandits’ attack at Karaye village in Gumi Local Government area of the state.

This is contained in a press release issued in Gusau on Tuesday by Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Press Affairs to the governor.

According the bandits on Sunday killed 14 persons, injured 10 and burned some houses in the village.

The attack is believed to be a reprisal of the killing of some Fulani people by Yansakai, the local vigilantes in the area in early November.

The governor said that the delegation would also present the families with some relief materials and assure them of government commitment to fish out and prosecute the perpetrators.

Matawalle described the attack as “sad and unfortunate”, warning that the government would not take it lightly with people taking the law into their hands.

He directed security agencies to mobilize more personnel to the area with a view to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Matawalle noted that the peace initiative with bandits in the state was working, in spite of the latest set back.

The governor said the monthly meeting with security chiefs, traditional rulers and representatives of the Fulani and local vigilantes to sustain the peace initiative will continue.

He urged bandits that are yet to embrace the peace initiative to do so in their own interest or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.