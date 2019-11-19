The Ogun House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed a resolution, calling for the establishment of more fire service stations and procurement of additional fire equipments to tackle fire incidents in the state.

Mr Sherif Yusuf (APC-Ado Odo-Ota I), the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the adoption of the resolution during plenary in Abeokuta, seconded by Adeniran Ademola (APM-Sagamu II).

Opening debate on the matter, Mr Dare Kadiri (APC-Ijebu North II), the Deputy Speaker, noted that it was important to provide equipment for fire service stations, particularly with the coming of dry season.

Kadiri explained that most of the fire incidents witnessed in the state in the past days would have been minimal, if the fire service stations were well equipped.

He called on the executive arm to, as a matter of urgency, establish more fire service stations and also equip the stations with modern equipments to fight fire disasters.

In his response, Abdul Bashir (APC-Sagamu I), noted that there were more fire incidents during the harmattan season, adding that the procurement of fire service equipments would enable government to prepare for unexpected occurrences.

Abayomi Fasuwa (APC-Ijebu North-East), who noted that the fire service equipments on ground were grossly inadequate, stressed the need to minimise losses caused by fire incidents.

Fasuwa noted that the procurement of fire service equipments should be put into consideration by the state government in order to reduce loss of lives and property during fire outbreaks.

Other lawmakers, who contributed to the debate, also called for additional fire service stations in strategic areas of the state, especially industrial areas.

(NAN)