The FA panel which overturned Heung-Min Son’s sending off at Everton earlier this month failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Detailing a rare majority verdict, the FA’s Independent Regulatory Commission voted two to one to overturn Martin Atkinson’s sending off, after Son’s tackle led to Andre Gomes suffering a fractured dislocation of his right ankle.

Controversially the commission chose not to consider the injury suffered by Gomes when reviewing Atkinson’s decision.