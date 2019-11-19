The Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Vitus Okechi, has terminated the proposed 2019 Coal City International Marathon.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Daniel Onwuegbuna disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

He said that the ministry had written to the Managing Director of the sponsors of the Marathon, Zippsports Limited on the termination.

According to him, the marathon was terminated owing to Zippsports failure to show proof of meeting the prize money and budget of the Marathon.

Onwuegbuna confirmed that the commissioner had made it clear that everything about the Marathon should be stopped henceforth.

”The reason for the cancellation was to avert any embarrassment to Enugu State Government, international, local athletes and the good people of the state.

”Members of the public are, therefore, enjoined to desist from any activities with Zippsports and Enugu State Athletics Association Board,” he said.