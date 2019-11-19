The Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC), says it has convicted over 90 suspects for various financial crimes this year within the South East geo-political zone.

Regional Commander of the EFCC in the zone, Usman Imam made this known during the 16th Anti- corruption Situation Room, organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in collaboration with the McAthur Foundation in Enugu.

He said that “between January and now, the EFCC in the South East has been able to after arrest and investigation, secure the conviction of over 90 persons for mostly cyber -related crimes. Imo is the state where this is most prevalent in the South East.

“In the last raid we carried out in the state, we brought in about 31 youths out of which over 27 of them were convicted. It is disturbing and alarming,” he said.

On some high profile cases being handled by the commission in the South East, Mr. Imam said that “the zone is investigating the immediate past government of Imo state and the case is making progress and in advanced stage.

Nigeria`s Football administration needs overhauling, says Elegbeleye

“We don’t want to expose some of the things in the investigation. Earlier on, we targeted some assets for forfeiture and the process is ongoing. In no distant time, some of the highly placed public officers will make it in court.”

On his part, the Chairman of HEDA, Mr. Olarewaju Surajo said that the event is about getting government’s intervention programmes to be of real benefits to the people for which they are designed.

He urged participants not to allow consistent diversion of those benefits and take the fight against corruption seriously.