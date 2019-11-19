An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered that a 52-year-old businessman, Jude Duru, who allegedly sodomised a 14-year-old boy be remanded in a correctional facility pending legal advice.

The police charged Duru, who resides at No. 15 Bakare Opeche Street, Dopemu in Lagos, is charged with sexual assault.

Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of Duru, ordered that he be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kirikiri, Lagos.

Osunsanmi ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Lagos state director of public prosecution and adjourned the case until January 14.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, had told the court that the defendant sexually assaulted his 14-year-old apprentice (name withheld) in his house.

Ayorinde told the court that the defendant committed the offence between June and September this year.

The offence he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state 2015, (revised) and stipulates life imprisonment if convicted.