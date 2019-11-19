One of Nigeria’s E-commerce merchant, Jumia has revealed that its 2019 Black Friday sales is expected to attract over 12,000 SMEs in the country, and will list over 10 million products on the platform during the campaign.

The sales scheduled for between November 8 and 29, according to the Head of Growth, Jumia, Ayobami Martins, is targeted at consumers who look at saving costs on purchases.

“There are several facets to our Black Friday campaigns. First, it’s the event of a sale where consumers take advantage of the biggest cost-saving offers through our various deals, huge discounts and flash sales. Second, it’s an opportunity to expand the revenue of our sellers, the entrepreneurs selling on our marketplace.

“Third, it’s an avenue for the conversion of bricks & mortar shoppers to online shoppers, for them to experience the ease and time-saving benefits that come with e-commerce. Predominantly for us, it’s about increasing the e-commerce access for those who are yet to shop online, or those who shop infrequently,” Martins said.

“Sales campaign like Black Friday provides us with a unique opportunity to increase our product assortment by increasing the number of sellers and products on the platform. Last year, over 10,000 sellers participated in the campaign. This year, we have over 12,000 sellers who will list over 10 million products. It’s majorly an avenue for our sellers to grow, increase their revenue and finish the year with a big bang,” he added.

Meanwhile, Country Manager, Jumia Services (Jumia’s logistics arm), Tolulope George-Yanwah has assured consumers to expect excellent delivery services during and after the campaign. According to her, Jumia has identified some logistics challenges during Black Friday, and these have been fixed ahead of November 8th, 2019.

“We have a projection to process 70 per cent more orders than last year’s Black Friday, and we have ensured to put in place an increased workforce, split across the major cities in the country.”

